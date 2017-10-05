Drop everything and download: Stranger Things: The Game

Anyone who lived through the 1980s may remember you couldn’t swing a cat in WHSmith without giving it several cracks about the head on a bunch of videogame telly tie-ins. Now, as Stranger Things gears up for its second series on Netflix (27 October, horror fans), Stranger Things: The Game is here.

Just as the TV show hurled you back to the halcyon days of the 1980s, this game offers a whiff of retro, too. It’s essentially a top-down RPG with a suitably chunky pixel art style (albeit one that’s more SNES than NES).

Amusingly meta, then, but Stranger Things: The Game is also surprisingly good.