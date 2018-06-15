Drop everything and download: Kevin Toms World Football Cup

Only if you demand realism and complexity from your football games. Like the original, this Toms take on the beautiful game is endearingly random and decidedly basic. The highlights are crude; and for each new cup, you might find yourself with a team full of superstars or dolts with two left feet. But then so too might Brazil.

You also don’t get much control. You merely balance your team section’s skill and fitness levels, and figure out the best tactics (defensive; normal; attacking) before each match. But then that simplicity is what twangs the nostalgia glands for oldies, and also makes this an ideal game for newcomers who fancy playing out an entire World Cup on the bus ride home.

Mind you, given that Spain keeps winning the cup whenever Stuff has a crack at glory with England or Iceland, perhaps it isn’t too inaccurate after all.