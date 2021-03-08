Drop everything and download: CARROT Weather 5

The latest iteration of CARROT Weather is both stick and carrot. The stick is a new pricing structure – more on that later – and snark that emanates from the CARROT AI, with its distinctly HAL/Skynet-like demeanour. The carrot is… everything else.

So this is a rather unique weather app. It’ll provide forecasts, but simultaneously ‘helpfully’ remark that clouds “contain trace amounts of your own poop” or say it “sucks to be you” when it’s pouring down.