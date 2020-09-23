News

Currys PC World Autumn Clearance – get up to 60% off hundreds of products right now

Save big on Laptops, TVs, wearables and kitchen tech in Currys PC World’s Autumn Clearance.
by 

Temperatures are dropping, almost as fast as prices on all kinds of gadgets at Currys PC World (yep, I’m just as ashamed of that segway as you are). 

It looks like we’re going to be spending a lot of the next few months indoors, so now is a better time than any to give your home tech some serious upgrades on the cheap. 

And this Autumn Clearance is one of the best sales on right now – where you could save up to a whopping 60% off gadgets until 9th November. 

Scroll down to see the best deals available right now. 

Pump up the volume

Pair a beasty TV with some serious bass courtesy of a sound bar. 

£70 off LG SN7Y 3.1.2 Wireless Sound Bar with Dolby Atmos – just £399 

OK Computer

From powerful machines for super-fast productivity at home, to the simple zippy machine for all your content consumption needs, there are plenty of great computing deals. 

£180 off ACER Swift 3 13.5in Laptop - Intel Core i5, 512 GB SSD, Silver – just £699 

£200 off ASUS Zenbook S UX393 13.3in Intel Core i7 Laptop, 1 TB SSD - £1299 

£20 off ASUS X409MA 14in Laptop - Intel Pentium, 256 GB SSD - just £329  

On the go

Wearables for cheap – because while playing games indoors is cool, you do need to get outside once in a while! 

£49.01 off Garmin Vivosport – just £99.99 