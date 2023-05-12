B&O’s announces a massive 97-inch Beovision Harmony television

Bang & Olufsen’s latest 8K TV, the Beovision Harmony, is huge. With a 97-inch LG OLED screen, it’s the largest in the market, surpassing the previous 65-, 77-, 83-, and 88-inch versions. The latter size was launched in 2020, but seemingly B&O sees a market for an even bigger set.

B&O’s newest offering comes with all-new wood and aluminum speaker covers that match the 2.15-meter-wide screen, which gracefully unfolds to reveal the screen. When customizing your television, you can select the color (Natural, Golden Aluminum, Warm Bronze Aluminum), cover (natural oak wood, walnut, light oak wood, or gray), and type of stand (floor or wall mount). B&O offers the company’s full Atelier service when placing an online order.

Time to pair

To fully immerse yourself in your viewing experience, Bang & Olufsen suggests pairing the Beovision Harmony with one of its home speakers, such as the Beolab 90, Beolab 50, or Beolab 28.

The Beovision Harmony premium televisions offer 8K OLED with a built-in sound system. Considered to be statement pieces, the least expensive model is priced at around $19,000. The 97-inch model is more than $63,000, not including a Beolab speaker, which will add at least another $15,000 to the price.

Each Beovision Harmony features a sleek and minimalist design, with the TV framed in aluminum with a customized fabric cover. You can hide the sound system when the television is not in use. Besides 8K OLED, these masterpieces include Dolby Vision IQ and webOS and have built-in Chromecast and AirPlay 2 support.

About the product line, B&O explains: “Why let a blank screen rule your space, when you can have a piece of art? Sculpted from wood or fabric and aluminium, Harmony catches the eye and invites conversation even in standby mode. And when you’re ready to watch, it puts on a show. The powerful speakers glide apart, the television floats into the space. A performance that takes movie moments to new heights.”