The best new smartphones are redefining what we expect from our pocket-sized companions. This year’s crop of cutting-edge mobiles boasts jaw-dropping features that will leave even the most tech-savvy users impressed.

We’ve rounded up the latest and greatest smartphones below (including some yet to hit the shelves). There’s a bit of everything —from cameraphones that rival dedicated snappers, to handsets designed for those seeking a digital detox. Whatever your preference, we’ve got you covered.

The Boring Phone It’s 2002. Avril Lavigne deals with complications. Tom Cruise catches criminals with psychic precognition. Four years have passed since Opal Fruits were rebranded to Starburst, and you’re still bitter. You whip out your flip phone, bash out a T9 predictive text SMS (complete with homemade ASCII art) and go about your day. This is what the Boring Phone encapsulates: a new flip phone harking back to those days, it’s the perfect retro-fuelled companion for anyone seeking to break free from the constant distractions of smartphones and social media. With its monochrome display and limited functions, it strips away all unnecessary features, apps, and 3am doomscrolling, leaving only calls, text messages and a basic 0.3MP camera. Huawei Pura 70 Ultra Huawei Pura 70 Ultra The Pura 70 Ultra makes its case with a 1in camera sensor that, combined with a variable aperture, promises to capture moving objects with unbeatable detail. Huawei reckons it can crisply capture a car speeding past at 185mph, which is as specific as it is impressive. Still np Play Store though…

ZTE Nubia Music

This is a bold smartphone that’s gone all-in on audio… speaker audio, to be precise. Yes, really. That giant perforated circle on the back? It’s a driver that’s apparently capable of reaching volumes up to 600% louder than traditional phones. It’s not subtle, this one.

Moondrop MIAD01

Moondrop’s smartphone won’t win spec fiends over with its mid-range MediaTek processor. And that’s OK. Its main focus is providing exceptional sound quality, courtesy of a dual Cirrus Logic DAC and two headphone ports: 4.4mm balanced and 3.5mm.

Vivo X Fold3

The X Fold3 claims the title of world’s lightest book-style foldable, coming in at a mere 219g. Anyone who’s ever carted around a hefty folding handset will appreciate that… but build aside, it’s packing a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, three 50MP cameras and water-resistance to IPX4.

Samsung Galaxy A55

Want a budget price tag (sort of) but not a budget brand? Say hello to the Galaxy A55. Aiming to bring flagship design and features to the mid-range world, it packs a 6.6in 120Hz AMOLED, a 5000mAh battery and 25W charging. Not bad – and there’s a triple-camera array on the back.

Blackview Hero 10

Is this the world’s most powerful flip phone? No. But it’s set to be the most affordable, paving the way for more wallet-rescuers. Before you know it, everyone from zoomers to grannies will be rocking origami handsets… and the specs here are decent, with a 6.9in display, 4000mAh battery and sub-200g weight.

Polestar Phone

The 90 Smart is a budget-friendly smartphone that punches well above its weight. Despite the low price it has a massive 5330mAh battery, a 108MP camera and a generous 6.8in display. With impressive battery life and 35W charging, it’s a no-qualms recommendation at this money.

