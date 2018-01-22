Apple HomePod: Everything we know so far

2017 was the year that the smart speaker went properly mainstream, thanks mainly to the Google Home and Amazon Echo becoming household names. But one tech company with designs on controlling your smart home kit never made it to the party.

Apple’s HomePod smart speaker, announced in the summer of 2017, was originally scheduled for a pre-Christmas launch, but has now slipped into 2018. That said, it’s a premium-priced product offering some stuff you won’t find in any of its competitors – and it’s an Apple product – which means we’re eagerly awaiting its arrival.

While we do, here’s everything we know so far about it.