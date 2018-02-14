22 romantic comedies worth watching this Valentine's Day

It's Valentine's Day – depending on your point of view, either a cynical cash-grab by the greetings card industrial complex, or a beautiful, heady celebration of the power of love.

Whatever your take, we've got something to keep you romantically entertained (or should that be "entertained, romantically"?) this evening, from 1930s silent classics to modern culture clash chucklers. A bunch of streamable movies, in short, that'll out-do any bunch of roses. So browse the list, pick one out, and find someone special to snuggle down with and watch.