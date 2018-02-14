22 romantic comedies worth watching this Valentine's Day

It's Valentine's Day – depending on your point of view, either a cynical cash-grab by the greetings card industrial complex, or a beautiful, heady celebration of the power of love.
Whatever your take, we've got something to keep you romantically entertained (or should that be "entertained, romantically"?) this evening, from 1930s silent classics to modern culture clash chucklers. A bunch of streamable movies, in short, that'll out-do any bunch of roses. So browse the list, pick one out, and find someone special to snuggle down with and watch.
Lars and the Real Girl (2007)
People have done a lot of things with sex dolls, but giving one the starring role in a comedy-drama is surely a first. Ryan Gosling's Lars uses Bianca – an anatomically-correct doll – as a device to gradually cure his social awkwardness and join his community. It's both heart-warming and funny in equal measure – ideal Valentine's viewing.
Rent Lars and the Real Girl on Amazon
10 Things I Hate About You (1999)
Relocating Shakespeare's The Taming of the Shrew to a high school, this is a star-packed delight, teaming up everyone from the Joker (Heath Ledger) to Robin (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) and Julia Styles of Bourne film fame. Keep your eyes peeled for the Shakespeare references, of which there are many.
Rent 10 Things I Hate About You on Amazon
The Science of Sleep (2006)
A love story about a man (Gael Garcia Bernal) effectively living in his imagination and dreams, while trying to court a French girl. A tale any geek can relate to – and one that's lifted by Michel Gondry's handcrafted, whimsical direction.
Rent The Science of Sleep on Amazon
I Love You, Man (2009)
When a loner dude (Paul Rudd) needs a best man for his impending nuptials, it sets off a hilarious hunt for a friend. OK, I Love You, Man may be more com than rom – but with the likes of Lou Ferrigno, J.K. Simmons, Aziz Ansari and Andy Samburg there’s no way you or your significant other cannot enjoy this.
Stream I Love You, Man on Netflix
Bridesmaids (2011)
Despite its clichéd chic flick title, Bridesmaids is actually a rather enjoyable rom com with enough well-executed gross-out moments to offer plenty of laughs without entering Farrelly brothers territory. IT Crowd fans should also get a kick out of seeing Chris O'Dowd as an honest Irish copper – while Matt Lucas also makes an appearance as the sort of flatmate you'd rather live without.
Groundhog Day (1993)
What would you do if you were stuck repeating the same day over and over again? Get thrown in jail? Offend everyone you meet? Steal a treasured furry rodent? How about learning French or Italian or bettering yourself to win the affections of your coworker? Bill Murray does all this and more in this 90s classic.
Stream Groundhog Day on Netflix
Silver Linings Playbook (2012)
Silver Linings Playbook sees The Hangover's Bradley Cooper don a more serious hat to play a man, recently discharged from hospital following a mental breakdown, whose sole aim is to reunite with his ex-wife – restraining orders be damned. With a beautiful but similarly troubled love interest in the form of Jennifer Lawrence, as well as Robert De Niro and Chris Tucker thrown into the mix, you have a unique take on the classic rom com formula that'll get your grey matter working a little more than you'd expect.
Rent Silver Linings Playbook on Amazon
Rent Silver Linings Playbook on Google Play