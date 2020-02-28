RepliCade cabs make even Quarter Arcades seem hefty: this one seems to have gone through the wash at far too high a temperature and come out at a cutesy 1:6 scale.

There’s still space for a 3.5in display – comparable to what you got on the Nintendo DS. And you’ll find a smallish joystick plus six tappable buttons.

Fine, but Street Fighter II is a famous two-player game... so if this cab wanted to be faithful to the original, surely it’d have two sets of controls? Well, it sort of does. Taking a sneaky sidestep from full accuracy, the unit has a plastic door on its rear. Open it up and you’ll find a compartment housing a fight-stick that you can connect via USB.