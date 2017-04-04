Update 4/4/17: Tempted by Navdy but been put off by its Transit-sized £599 price tag? It's going to be available for a more palatable £499 for the next two weeks from Amazon, in case you like buying your car Easter gifts. Read on to find out whether you should give your car a brain transplant...

While we patiently wait for driverless cars and AI autopilots to ferry us around the country, there is one car upgrade that feels a bit more futuristic than a Yeti paw ice scraper - the Head-up display (HUD).

Sure, this jet fighter tech is now a common sight on new car upgrade lists, but what about your old, early 2000s hatchback? Luckily, aftermarket add-ons like the Navdy are here to bring maps, notifications and voice control to your (comparatively) dumb dashboard.

First announced back in August 2014, Navdy has seemingly been stuck on tech's equivalent of the M25, but you can now buy one a not inconsiderable £599. So is it time to give your old wheels a new, internet-connected brain? I had a brief play with a demo Navdy to get some first impressions.