The Moto G9 Plus has four cameras on its back. We’ve reached an odd place where cheap phones often have more cameras than expensive ones, and it’s because manufacturers tend to put one decent camera in, and sprinkle in some trash sensors around the sides like decorative confetti.

Our main sensor is a 64MP chip. Motorola doesn’t say what it is, but we’d bet a four pack of Pot Noodles it’s the Samsung GW1. It is used in phones around this price like the Samsung M31 and much pricier ones, such as the Realme X50 Pro. And this is one of the better uses of it we’ve seen.

Sharpness is good apart from in the extreme corners, colour has a rather lovely relaxed and natural tone, with none of the over-saturation so many phones lean on. The Moto G9 Plus even holds up reasonably well in the shadowy bits. This is where you often see the difference between a good budget sensor like this and a high-end one: the dark areas in a photo can end up looking low on contrast, stodgy or smudged elsewhere. And while the Pixel 4a’s images will hold up better, we’re pretty impressed by what Motorola has teased out of this sensor.

It’s all tied together with auto HDR, which Moto phones now have nailed down after years of gradual improvements. This makes sure exposure looks pretty even if you shoot right into the sun. All this applies when you take daytime photos with the Moto G9 Plus. Indoor photos aren’t quite as hot but they don’t have the weak, undersaturated appearance that is still quite common among lower-cost phones. Night shots are, no surprise, the weak spot.

Shoot without using the built-in Night mode and your images will just look dark. Turn it on and both brightness and dynamic range improve hugely, but detail is still limited, just as it is in most phones in this class. A few sightly more expensive phones, like the Realme X50 5G, have broken out of this mould to produce shots that can compete with true mid-range mobiles. The Moto G9 Plus doesn’t, but at least we get a Night mode.

We’re otherwise entirely happy with the Moto G9 Plus’s main camera.

And the rest? These include an 8MP ultra-wide, whose images just don’t compare with those of the main sensor. They are far softer, and don’t have the same natural colour presentation. Almost all the ultra-wide shots we took deserve the “meh” response. We’re glad we get the second field of view, but we also wish it were a bit better.

The Moto G9 Plus’s other two cameras have low-quality 2MP sensors. We get a macro, which has autofocus — which is nice — but the photos it takes are poor.

The final camera is a depth aid, and doesn’t actually produce images by itself. Instead it’s used in the Portrait mode, which throws the background out of focus. It’s not a wholesale success, as the background blur shots it helps make still have plenty go object recognition problems. But it means we can take Portrait images of anything rather than just people, which can be done fairly easily sans depth sensor, so again we’re glad it exists.

How about video? There’s nothing unexpected here. Shooting taps out at 4K resolution, 30 frames per second and there’s no optical stabilisation. But, again, we’re largely happy with what we get. Moto G9 Plus allows software stabilisation at 4K, image quality is good in daylight and there’s even a 120fps Full HD slo-mo mode.

The Moto G9 Plus’s front camera is a solid performer too. It has a 16MP sensor, and uses 4-in-1 pixel binning to improve consistency as the light level drops. The resulting 4MP resolution may not sound like much, but it’s enough to render those lockdown facial hairs and worry lines in style. For a cheaper phone, selfies look great.