Motorola Moto G100 

Don't be fooled by the name: the G100 isn't your typical Moto G.

The long-running smartphone series has regularly been a go-to for anyone on the hunt for an affordable handset, even as Motorola started experimenting with stylus input, 5G connectivity and colossal batteries.

This latest effort, though? It stretches the G series into proper mid-range territory, and does so with a productivity twist called Ready For. You could buy the G100 on its lonesome, but Moto would prefer you pick it up with a dock and cable for hooking the phone up to a TV or computer monitor. Think Samsung DeX and you're most of the way there, only without paying flagship money for the privilege.

Throw in six cameras, a top-end Qualcomm chipset and a high refresh rate screen, and on paper it should be a compelling alternative to OnePlus, Google Pixel or Realme. Will that work for a G-badged phone in practice, though?