Saying the E6 Play is a bit sluggish is putting things mildly. It has the dubious honor of being the slowest phone we've tested in quite some time. But then what did you expect from a £90 handset with an entry-level CPU that's been kicking around for over two years?

The Mediatek MT6739 might have four cores and tick along at 1.5GHz, but it struggles to run even basic apps smoothly. Simply typing can be an exercise in frustration, as the onscreen text lags behind as you tap the keys. 2GB of RAM is barely enough to keep Android feeling functional in 2020, too, so don't expect to be able to multitask without each app having to redraw as you swap between them. Step up to a little over £100 and the competition offers more than double the performance.

Gaming is a chore, with a lot of the apps we usually rely on for testing not even supported. In those that are, visual settings default to their lowest levels, and even then frame rates can tank to slideshow-like levels depending on what's happening onscreen. Stick to basic 2D titles and things improve, but load times are still particularly poor.

One of the few positives is storage: it might only come with a lowly 32GB of onboard memory, with a quarter of that already used up by the operating system, but a dedicated microSD card slot means you can add more, and still have the option of dual SIM cards.