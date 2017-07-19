Right now, Mighty's wireless connection to its app is flakier than a quality croissant.

The first time I used it to transfer some tunes, it worked perfectly. Since then I’ve spent hours trying to get the little thing to connect. You’ll see the wheels spinning, and nothing happens. Then, with no apparent change, it’ll suddenly work.

This is pretty annoying, but it is at least a fixable bug that Mighty has already acknowledged on its Kickstarter page. What’s more of a long-term concern is battery life.

Mighty Audio says you should get five hours of playback, which already isn’t great when the iPod Shuffle lasts 15 hours and the £25 SanDisk Clip Jam 18 hours. But in my experience it’s currently worse than that.

For example, after not more than 90 minutes of music to take the edge off a trip around IKEA, I checked the battery to find that the Mighty only had 57% charge left. It’s likely that the Mighty continues using a bit of charge even when it’s not playing, because the wording of the battery claims is five hours of “continuous” playback.

Naff battery life also spoils one of the Mighty’s best features. It doesn’t just connect to wired headphones but wireless pairs too, and even Bluetooth speakers and car stereos.

After the nightmare I’ve had with the app, I’m glad to say this connection works just fine. You pair the player and headphones up in the app, but Mighty then attempts to reconnect to the headphones on its own when you stop and start listening. The problem? Mighty’s battery only lasts 90 minutes max when using wireless headphones. That’s rubbish.

The official word: “the good news is that we can improve battery life through software updates that are transferred through the mobile app, no new hardware required.” How much better it will get is unknown, and I very much doubt it’ll reach the original goal of ten hours.

Thankfully, the Mighty only takes about 40 minutes to charge, using a little cable that plugs into the 3.5mm headphone jack and any USB port or charger you have to hand.

Adding to the growing niggle list, Apple AirPod owners need to note the remote controls won’t work. Mighty Audio says Apple has these on lock down. The Plantronics BackBeat Pro 2’s buttons work fine, though, as should those of the vast majority of wireless headphones and speakers. There’s one more practical annoyance.

Lastly, if you let the Mighty go to sleep completely by leaving it for a few hours it takes about 20 seconds to boot up, something you’d never have to put up with in a basic MP3 player.