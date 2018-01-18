Mixed Reality might sound like the kind of dodgy cocktail you’d find on the menu at a university bar crawl, but it’s actually Microsoft’s big play for a piece of the VR pie.

With Oculus and HTC battling it out for big spenders with colossal gaming PCs, and Sony doing its own thing on PlayStation with PSVR, Microsoft is trying to make VR more affordable - and Medion is here to help.

The Erazer X1000 MR is the second Mixed Reality headset we've tested, and we're already beginning to see a pattern - but don't think every take on MR is equal...