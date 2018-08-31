The Marshall Kilburn II does have some smart stuff going on in its sound, though. Unlike Marshall’s older box speakers, this one has an extra driver on the back, pushing out bonus treble.

Obviously, this isn’t going to do too much if you push the speaker up against a wall. However, it really does help when there’s a little space behind the Kilburn.

Despite looking like a speaker with only front-facing drivers, the sound dispersal is actually quite wide. It’s not a 360-degree speaker like the Apple HomePod, but the sound field is far less narrow than some of Marshall’s earlier noise boxes.

The Kilburn II’s EQ dials are also surprisingly useful. You might expect it to sound anaemic with the bass all the way down, ridiculously bloated with it maxed. Same with the treble right? Muffled at one end, ear-slicing at the other?

Not at all. The Kilburn II actually sounds more-or-less “right” no matter the EQ setting. Turning the bass down makes it more polite, which might be handy if you want music while you work. Or for one of those social gatherings where you actually want to hear what your friends are saying.

Upping the treble is like adding lime to a drink, or a pickled chilli slice to a burger. There’s added zing, but it doesn’t take over.

Keep the treble and bass at or below the “3” mark and you get a pretty balanced, neutral tone. Push the tone knobs up and you’ll start to hear the bass expand, the treble become more energetic.

Crank up the volume, and max out both dials, and the Marshall Kilburn II becomes a bit of a party monster. And it has much greater treble energy than a Sonos One, if you like your songs delivered with a bit of that refreshing citrus sharpness.

A large soundstage, plenty of energy and sound that can transform to suit chilled, and much less chilled, situations are welcome. However, this is a fairly traditional speaker, and you do miss out on some of the sonic marvels of speakers with a massive R&D budget. Like those of Apple and Sonos.

Bass depth is good, but not as deep as the Sonos One, even though that speaker is significantly smaller. The Sonos also has more solid-sounding, realistic mids. Compare the two directly and, to start, the Marshall may sound prettier. However, the Sonos and some other rivals like the Harman Kardon Go+Play 2 make vocals seem weightier and more convincingly rendered.

This is not easy to do when you only have fairly small drivers to play with.

But which speaker is going to be more useful when you want to play some tunes in the garden for a BBQ? It’s definitely not a Sonos.