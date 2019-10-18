If you like the idea of wearing two mini Marshall guitar amps on your head, then you're in luck. Not literally, you understand, but as with previous efforts, these headphones take their design cues from the famous amps beloved by hard rockin' musicians around the globe.

Looking pretty much identical to their predecessors, complete with faux-leather finish and familiar Marshall logos, the new headphones have also been given a few design tweaks to boost the build quality.

The loop wires are slightly thicker than on previous models, while the the slimmed-down 3D hinges have been designed to rotate freely for the best fit. They certainly feel pretty sturdy, which is good news for cans that are designed to be repeatedly unfolded and folded back up again.

Only available in black, the Major III Voice packs the same gold button as previous models, joined by a new black button on the opposite ear cup for summoning Google Assistant.

In the box, you'll find a USB cable for charging plus a detachable 3.5mm cable if you prefer to be wired for sound. Like most on-ear headphones, these cans are not for everyone. We found the ear-gripping design rather uncomfortable after half an hour of wear so we'd recommend trying out a pair in store if you're not sure if the skull-squeezing style is for you.