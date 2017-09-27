That all sounds pretty bad. But there’s a lot to like about the LG Watch Style design, and it’s not just the look.

Still, it looks good, don’t you think? A simple sand blasted stainless steel bezel, a slimline crown and italian leather strap make it smarter than the average smartwatch.

Is it truly stylish? I’m not totally convinced, but trust your own eyes on this one. What stands out more, though, is how thin and light the LG Watch Style is.

Rather than using an all-metal body, this one’s plastic on the back, helping it slim down to 46g. This is one of the few Android Wear watches you can forget you’re wearing.

It’s also the first I’ve used to make active use of Android’s new rotating crown support. Most Wear phone’s crowns are just buttons, but this one twirls around like an Apple Watch’s. It’s used to scroll through menus.

As you still have to tap the screen to select something it’s not a flat-out UI triumph. But it’s fun to use.

What the LG Watch Style doesn’t do as well as the Apple Watch is water resistance. While its IP68 rating sounds great, it’s not enough to let you wear the thing while swimming.