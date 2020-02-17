Think 'ultraportable laptop' and what springs to mind? Probably something thin and light, with a compact layout and equally tiny screen. That's certainly the trend - but not the rule.

The LG Gram 17 does things a little differently. Here's a machine that weighs about as much as a MacBook Air, but comes with a giant 17in display. So while it takes up a bit more room inside your bag, you won't need to squint when it's time to actually get some work done.

It's a pretty unique approach - but maybe there's a reason so few other laptop makers have tried it. Time to find out if the Gram is more than a one trick pony.