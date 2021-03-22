The Gram is available with either a Core i5-1135G7 or a Core i7-1165G7 processor, which are Intel 11th Gen Evo chips with Intel Iris Xe graphics. The Core i5 machine has 8GB of memory and a 512GB SSD, while the Core i7 model doubles both of those counts. We’ve reviewed the Core i7 model, and its performance is decent but unsurprising – in Geekbench the LG delivered single- and multi-core results of 1,328 and 4,570.

The components ably tackle everyday tasks: the Core i7 CPU handles loads of browser tabs and Office applications, and it’ll take on mainstream photo-editing. It’ll run any media without complaint, and the Iris graphics core will play casual games and esports titles at low settings. It’s worth taking a closer look at what’s going on here, though, because it’s not all good news.

Those Geekbench results are around 200 and 900 points behind what the Core i7 chip can ultimately achieve because LG has reigned its speeds in to improve thermal performance. Indeed, while the Gram is impressively cool and quiet, it means that the CPU never stretches its legs. The laptop does have a performance mode that improves its Geekbench scores a little, and the Gram remained quiet here too – but the chip never achieved its full potential. That also means that the Core i7 chip offers similar performance to the Core i5 CPU in the cheaper model, so that’s an easy way to save money without losing much speed.

The underwhelming processor also means that you should look elsewhere if you need CPU grunt: machines with AMD’s Ryzen processors will be heavier but faster and just as affordable as the LG, and the more expensive MacBook will be updated later this year with Cupertino’s own superb M1 chip. There may be faster processors out there, but there aren’t many laptops with better battery life than the Gram.

When playing video with the screen at half brightness, it lasted for a mammoth 21 hours and 57 minutes, and that figure dropped to sixteen hours with the brightness turned up. The LG has the legs for work, too: it lasted for just over twelve hours in an everyday work benchmark. That figure dropped to 3 hours and 45 minutes with the components pushed to their limits, but that’s still better than most large laptops manage.

Ultimately, you’ll easily see a full day of work from this laptop – and maybe two. Connectivity is handled by dual-band 802.11ax wireless and Bluetooth 5.0, and the Gram includes a reasonable range of features elsewhere. On one side are two USB-A ports and a microSD slot, and on the other side is the 3.5mm headphone jack, an HDMI output and two USB-C ports that support super-fast USB 4 and Thunderbolt 4.

Impressively, the LG also has built-in Amazon Alexa functionality. The LG’s power button has a fingerprint sensor, and you can crack the machine open to find another storage slot. There’s no wired internet, though, and the 720p webcam offers middling quality and no facial recognition.