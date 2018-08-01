Like Deadpool and Tom Cruise, the Explore’s signature move is being near-on indestructible. Chuck it down a mountain slope, dunk it one-metre deep into the ocean or subject it to extreme temperatures between -30°C and 65°C and it’ll survive to tell the tale. You even get a tough case and carabiner bundled in, just to prove this phone is for proper adventurers.

For a rugged smartphone, the Land Rover Explore doesn’t look too shabby either. Sure, it’s got bezels beefy enough to make an iPhone user snort, but its smooth edges and button-less front make it one of the best-looking tough phones out there.

But while having minimals buttons makes the Explore look great, it’s not exactly practical. There’s no home button or fingerprint scanner here, so the only way to wake it up from standby is to tap the power button on the side and then hammer in your passcode or sketch out your pattern. That’s not too much of an ask, but it’s undoubtedly frustrating when you’re shelling out £600 for the thing.

Below the screen is the speaker, which has been fashioned to resemble the front grille design of an actual Land Rover – you know, the things that you can drive. It’s a nice subtle touch, layering on some welcome brand personality. The speaker itself has a lot of gusto, so you can play your music over the bleating farm animals. But there's also a headphone jack if you fancy using wired headphones.

Sadly, the Explore isn’t as pretty on the back as it is the front. It's got the Land Rover emblem in the top-right corner, with magnetic nubs arranged horizontally across and deep grooves running vertically. These design choices haven’t been made in the name of fashion, but rather for practicality, allowing for the Adventure Pack – or the sold-sperately bike mount – to be easily snapped onto the back.

It’s a rather chunky handset too. Think two iPhones strapped together. Clip on the Adventure Pack, and the Explore starts to get hefty enough to drag your shorts down to your ankles.