Even at first glance, the Vista make most other true wireless sport headphones – including the brand’s own Run range – look bulky and dated.

If there’s a smaller set of sporty true wireless earphones, we’re yet to see them. Each Jaybird Vista bud weighs just 6g, with none of the protruding control clunkiness you might find on the likes of Bose’s Soundsport Free or Sony’s WF-SP700N. What you get as a result of this stripped-back design is a barely-there feel while you’re running and a lock-tight fit that’s a step ahead of the Run and other active buds.

The wing tips and gels that were separate in the Run and Run XT are now one piece eargels that come in three sizes. This combined design not only protects the main body of each bud better but it’s fixed a problem with its predecessors. The fins of the Run models had a habit of sliding around and after prolonged use felt a little bit flimsy. The silicone of the new combined eargels now feels firmer and they stay put for a much more secure fit. It’s almost impossible to shake them loose even on steep, bumpy mountain trail descents.

The charging case is much improved too. At 33g, it’s lighter, smaller overall and much slimmer, making it far more pocket- or belt-friendly – ideal if you’re thinking of stashing it on longer runs and ultras where you might want to extend the power or not have your music on at all times.

The case also packs some of the clever touches. For a start, it now snaps shut and stays shut. Jaybird has ditched the button open mechanism, which was too easy to hit accidentally on the Run case and meant you’d often find your buds rattling around in the bottom of your bag. The buds themselves are also now held in place in the case with magnets so even if it does open, they stay put.

To pair the Vista first time with any new device you also hit a button in the case rather than on the buds. A blinking LED on the case shows you when you’re in pairing mode and the whole experience is much more intuitive. After the first pairing with any device, the buds auto power-up and connect when you take them out of the case.

When it comes to durability, the buds are IPX7 waterproof rated, so they’re built to handle immersion in 1 metre of water for up to 30 mins. More crucially they’re fully sweatproof with a nano-coating that seals the vital innars from the acidity and salt. We tested these on a dripping-wet 10km during the recent heatwave and they held up fine.

They come in three colours: black, nimbus grey and mineral blue.