If numerous social media scandals, production woes and the general stresses of being a real-life weren't enough for Elon Musk to deal with, he now faces seriously stiff competition in the luxury electric vehicle market the he once reigned over.

Where Tesla was the go-to badge for customers wanting luxury motoring without the associated fuel bills, the likes of Audi and Mercedes-Benz will soon offer viable electric alternatives that not only compete on price, but also come with bags of auto-making experience that only the big brands can offer.

But in a surprise move, Jaguar - and not its 4x4 specialist sibling Land Rover - was first to reveal a Tesla-rivalling SUV earlier this year that boasted an all-electric range of 298-miles, cutting-edge styling and the sort of interior tech that leaves gadget fans salivating.

We've spent some time getting to know the Big Cat's latest piece of kit and we can reveal that it is a little gem. Here's why...