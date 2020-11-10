A lot of this is going to depend on what the word ‘lively’ means to you. If it has only positive connotations, you’ll get on with Elite 45h like a house on fire. But if it sounds a bit tiring, you might want to sit down for this next bit.

‘Lively’ is almost too weak a word for the way the Elite 45h sound. ‘Relentless’ is probably too harsh. But if there’s a position between ‘lively’ and ‘relentless’ then these Jabras are it, all day long.

Once through a Tidal stream of Tame Impala’s Borderline makes it obvious. As far as enthusiasm goes, the Elite 45h have nothing to learn - they sink their teeth into a tune and don’t let go for an instant, pushing it forwards with something approaching impatience. They’re an up-front and front-foot listen, getting more animated the more the tempo of the music increases.

The tonal balance is skewed in this direction, too. At the top end the 45h are never less than edgy, and with unsympathetic content that can get pretty close to being aggressive. The louder you like to listen, the more this trait is emphasised - and while the Sound+ app allows you to back off the treble response just a little, it’s not enough to round off the sharp edges of the Jabra attack.

Down at the bottom of the frequency range the 45h are equally lively - but there’s a rather detached sensation to the way the Jabras serve up the bass stuff. There’s no arguing with how hard they hit or how deep they can dig - but they aren’t the most adept at getting the bottom end to join in with the midrange in an especially natural manner. Like the treble reproduction, bass is nicely detailed and quite believable - it’s just that it sometimes sounds like it’s from a different pair of headphones.

In between, though, this vigorous sonic characteristic really comes into its own. The Jabras tend to make a singer sound like they’re giving it everything they’ve got, so if you want to be moved by a vocalist the 45h will be right up your street. The midrange here is just as detailed as the rest of the frequency range, but there’s a bit more subtlety and nuanced to the way it’s delivered than there is on either side. There’s enough space on the soundstage for a singer to properly stretch out, too, which helps the Jabras sound a little more poised and a little less frenzied than they otherwise would.

Consequently there’s quite a lot of dynamic variation available here - the Jabras start at ‘10’ and take it from there - they’re basically coming from an ‘everything louder than everything else’ position. Which means they’re brilliantly exciting (if you like that sort of approach) or absolutely exhausting (if you don’t).