Smartphones have had 360-degree camera companions for a couple of years now, so what can a new contender possibly bring to the party?

Like GoPro’s upcoming Fusion, the big deal with Insta360’s One is software trickery that lets you shoot everywhere before cutting together a standard ‘flat’ movie.

Theoretically, this means an end to worrying about how to frame your action video, so you can get on with the serious business of being extreme (or just moderately gnarly).

Of course, the Insta360 One also shoots 360-degree videos for VR headsets too. And after spending a couple of weeks with it, we can say it’s among the best on the market – mostly because of how easy it makes shooting 360 stills and video clips, but also the range of smart software features it brings to the table.