As you’d hope from an action camera, the Insta360 One X has a compact and lightweight design. It’s very different from the squared-off GoPro shape, with the makers instead opting for a long, rounded-off pill shape. It’s 115mm in length and 155g, and we think it fits better in both your hand and your pocket than a GoPro.

The design is necessary to allow the two camera modules – one facing the front, one the back – to properly function while the One X is being handheld. But holding it is just one option: the flattened-off base of the camera means it can stand on a desktop, shelf or floor while it does its thing, and there’s also a standard tripod mount accommodating all manner of peripherals, including selfie sticks

And even if you’re firmly planted in the “no” camp when it comes to these narcissist-enablers, you really need one to get the most out of the One X (there’s more on why we think that in the section below). The bottom edge also houses a micro SD card slot, with capacities up to 128GB supported.

The device is short on buttons (there are only two: one for power and switching shooting modes, and one to initiate photo or video capture) and there’s no on-board screen for composing your shots – just a simple monochrome LCD to indicate battery life, shooting mode and other basic information. So a smartphone running the companion app is an absolute necessity if you want to get anything like the best out of this camera – something you don’t need to worry about with the far more self-sufficient GoPro.

One other noteworthy design aspect is a lack of water- and dust-proofing as standard. You’ll need to buy one of the waterproof cases (which start at around £50) if you fancy taking this thing for a dip. The GoPro Hero7 Black, on the other hand, is waterproof right out of the box. And while the One X feels sturdy enough to withstand a bit of rough treatment, it’s not strictly ruggedised either.