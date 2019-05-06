It was inevitable that photography was where the P30 Lite was going to take the biggest hit. Those Leica-branded lenses on the P30 don't come cheap, after all.

You do still get a three-camera setup, though, and on paper they all sound pretty useful. The main snapper is a huge 48MP, with f/1.8 lens and phase-detect autofocus. The secondary ultrawide sensor drops down to 8MP, while the 2MP depth sensor is really only there for faking bokeh blur a little better than with software alone.

All those pixels do a great job of capturing light, with software smarts pixel-binning your snaps down to 12MP for the best picture quality. Scene recognition also tweaks your shots depending on what you point the camera at. There's a noticeable drop when switching to the wide-angle lens, but it's still handy for fitting more in the frame at once. The results aren't going to live up to the P30 or P30 Pro, but they're comfortably near the top of the class in the Lite's price bracket.

Images are detailed, colours are accurate without being boosted to cartoonish levels, and although HDR is still buried away in a menu rather than automatic, it's largely effective at balancing exposure.

The default camera mode isn't quite as good, which can leave some snaps looking a bit overblown, unless you dial down the exposure slider a notch or two before pressing the shutter button.

Low light, usually the undoing of a budget phone, isn't much of an issue either. Noise levels jump up, whether you're using Huawei's multiple exposure Night Mode or not, and images aren't quite as crisp or detailed, but most are perfectly usable.

Only Google's Night Sight on the Pixel 3 does it better - and that includes more expensive rivals.