At almost half the price of the P10, you’d expect Huawei to have made more cuts than a Theresa May government to bring the Lite in under budget, but the display hasn’t been a victim. Somehow, it’s actually even bigger.

There’s a 5.2in panel here, squeezed into a phone that’s barely any larger than the 5.2in P10. Both have the same 1080p resolution, so display density is slightly reduced here, but not so much that you’d notice without a magnifying glass.

It’s not quite as bright as the P10, but the Lite can still crank up the brightness when the ambient light sensor calls for it. It means you won’t struggle to see what’s onscreen when you step outdoors, unless it’s on the sunniest of sunny days. Fantastic viewing angles help here too.

Contrast is strong, with plenty of depth in darker images, although Huawei’s image processing can give things an overly sharp look which verges on the unnatural.

Colours edge slightly into cool territory out of the box, but a quick trip into the Display settings can pull it back towards neutral. There’s a lot more control here than you’ll get with other mid-rangers, so you can really fine-tune things for your own tastes.

For a sub-£300 phone, there’s really nothing to complain about here.

That’s true of the single speaker, too. It’s loud enough, without any nasty distortion when you really crank things up, and sounds clear too. Catching up on YouTube videos won’t have you reaching for a pair of headphones.