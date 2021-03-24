The Freebuds 4i come in three fetching colours — white, black, and red — and are IP54 water resistant up to 1m, shrugging off rain with ease. Our review unit is the delightfully glossy black version, and the compact case resembles a delightfully premium, piano-black pebble. Crack it open, and you’ll discover the earbuds resting inside.

We’ve already covered their AirPods-esque DNA, so there’s not much else to say in the looks department, apart from the fact that the overall build quality of the case and earbuds themselves is excellent. The case in particular feels very robust, and the magnetic lid closes with a very sturdy, satisfying snap.

Things take a bit of a step back in one key area though — getting the flipping earbuds out of the case is an exercise in frustration. We’re not sure if it’s the glossy finish, or the use of a magnet that’s just a little too powerful, but we found the removal of the earbuds to be an incredibly frustrating process almost every single time.

We don’t have particularly gargantuan hands, but the combination of a snug fit, slippery finish, and strong magnet result in our fingertips constantly slipping off the earbuds when trying to remove them from the case. Having conferred with other trusted reviewers (we meet at a secret underground Tech Cave every other Tuesday to discuss Very Secret Things), we can confirm we’re not the only ones either.

We’re not saying that the buds are impossible to remove — after a while you’ll get the knack of positioning your fingers in the right spot and applying the right grip, and it becomes a much rarer issue. Just don’t be surprised if your fingers are fumbling around like a claw machine that’s lost the will to live when you first open them up.

Lastly we have the controls, which are all but invisible. Each earbud can be configured on your phone to have certain actions assigned to a double-tap, while a long press toggles between the 'noise cancelling' and 'awareness' modes. The controls work reliably and are useful for skipping tracks and pausing, but we wish we could somehow slide up and down to change the volume as well, instead of having to rely on our phones.