Have you been paying attention? If you have, then you’d have spotted the two cameras the Cosmos has gained since its CES reveal. There are now six, four of which sit on the new removable faceplate, with an additional sensor to the left and right. More cameras means more reliable tracking coverage. You’re get six degrees of freedom (6DoF) with the headset.

The Cosmos has a similar midnight blue paint job to the Vive Pro, and despite there being a negligible difference in weight between the two, it felt slightly lighter to us. The distribution of weight from the head strap is such that it doesn’t weigh too heavily on your face, but we’ll need to wear it for a longer period of time before making any proper conclusions.

As mentioned, HTC really wanted to build a headset that is comfortable to wear for longer sessions. There’s a dial on the back for tightening the headset when you put it on, and another under the faceplate for adjusting the distance between the lenses. The PU leather cushioning is textured to let air in and cling more snugly to your face, while thinner cushions allow you to wear glasses without experiencing face clamp.

Just as unpleasant as clamping is overheating, something that any seasoned VR tourist will have encountered at some point. To this end, HTC has designed an active cooling system that sucks out the hot air while you’re inside and stops it getting too sweaty under there.

In our brief time with the Cosmos we thought the heat regulation stuff worked well, but as we're prone to getting very toasty when experiencing virtual motion, we still got a bit warm at times.

Like the Vive Pro, the Cosmos has built-in flip-up on-ear headphones. We were told that during our session the headset was only at half volume, and even that was plenty loud enough. The unified approach is also preferable to fiddling about with a separate pair of headphones.

And if that isn’t enough flipping action for you, how about the entire front of the headset? Give it a push and it lifts from your face. This allows you to quickly dip out of whatever alien planet you’re vandalising to text your other half about picking up some milk without having to remove the whole thing from your head. Handy, and an idea we want to see pinched on all future headsets.

The real USP of the Cosmos, though, is its moddability. Alongside the Vive Motion Mod that ships with the Cosmos, HTC has also announced the External Tracking Mod, which allows those with existing Lighthouse base stations to use them with the new headset, giving you 360-degree tracking of the entire playspace. The Vive Wireless Adapter is also compatible if you want to go untethered.

More accessories and peripherals are incoming, so the potential for more ambitious room scale experiences and improved tracking are pretty much limitless.