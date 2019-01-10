Let’s jump straight to the star of the show: that 15-inch OLED display. We were able to compare the OLED to the LCD model side-by-side, and the contrast was marked, quite literally. The OLED display was brighter, the colours were more vibrant and the blacks truly black — and that was just on the desktop. HP claims that the OLED boasts double the colour spectrum of the standard model with a brightness of 400 nits. This accurate colour reproduction means HP is targeting creatives such as photographers, designers and video editors — HP says that it’s a Hollywood standard display for the latter group.

If you have a great display, you’re going to want to drive it with the best content you can, and that probably includes games. HP says it will offer both Nvidia MX150 (enough for very basic gaming) and GeForce 1050 Ti options (better, but still a budget choice). You can also choose between a quad core or six core Intel processor depending on your photo/video editing needs. You’ll need to head online for your HDR video content or buy a USB Blu-Ray drive, as there’s no disc drive included with the machine.

HP is also mindful of privacy concerns, which means it has put a physical button on the laptop that allows you to cover up the webcam, which is a more elegant solution than putting Blu-Tac or a Post-It note over the hole.