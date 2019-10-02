You might not realise it, but HP is currently one of the market’s biggest laptop makers. According to a report by market analysists TrendForce earlier this year, the US firm was the best computer seller of out of all the big brands in the first quarter, enjoying a PC growth of 2.6 per cent.

While that doesn’t sound like much - anything that isn’t a loss is quite the achievement for the more traditional devices in an age of the all-encompassing smartphone. PC sales have been dwindling for the last decade.

So what is HP offering us now in the run-up to the busy holiday period? Well, it just announced the Spectre x360, this year’s version of the premium laptop that’s seen pretty positive reviews since it hit the market back in 2016.

We’ve had three versions since then, and it hasn’t really changed all that much. It’s still a 2-in-1 convertible with a 360-degree hinge that allows the display to be flipped behind the keyboard, turning it into a tablet. However, this time around it promises a similarly futuristic and angular design, but with even better performance and a more compact and travel-friendly form.

We got a hands-on with the Spectre x360 at an event in New York ahead of its launch. Here’s what it’s like in the flesh.