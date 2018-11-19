Tiny L’Oreal wearable keeps you safe in the sun

L’Oreal’s been telling you you’re worth it since 1973 - but have you listened? The fact that you’re so easily convinced to go for ‘one quick drink’ on a school night and your weekly takeaway pizza bill is bigger than your shopping one suggests not, but perhaps this ridiculously easy way to take care of your skin will change things a bit. The L’Oreal My Skin Track/UV (US$60) is a wearable sensor that monitors the levels of UV light, pollution, pollen and humidity you’re being exposed to and feeds the info back to your iPhone’s Health app via NFC. It’s barely bigger than a shirt button and won’t break if you get it wet, just try not to use ‘overexposure to pollution and UV light’ as a reason to spend all your time in the pub.