Suunto slims down without scrimping on skills

As long it keeps beating, nobody needs to know what their heart rate is all the time. Unless you’ve just walked into Sainsbury’s and found an incredible deal on some plums, chances are it’ll usually be about the same. But it is handy to always have access to the time, so a watch you can wear to the supermarket but will also track speed, pace, distance and altitude when you break into a run makes a lot of sense. Suunto’s slim and lightweight Spartan Trainer offers day-to-day step and calories targets alongside its more serious skills without weighing you down. Not bad for £220.