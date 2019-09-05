News
Puma’s first ever smartwatch takes Fossil into sporty territory
Belly's (probably) not gonna get you with this watch.
Fossil is continuing to take on the smartwatch market with an interestingly sporty partner in tow… Spoiler alert: it’s Puma. All the usual fitness features are here - activity tracking, integrated heart sensor, water resistance. But the surprise comes with all the added extras that make this a true smartwatch rather than glorified step tracker. Powering the bright 1.2in AMOLED display is a Snapdragon Wear 3100 processor, running Google’s Wear OS, along with 4GB of storage for your offline song/podcast storage needs. You’ve even got an LED flashlight, support for NFC payments, and a built-in speaker and mic. Tempted? You can pick one up in November for an Apple Watch-beating £269.
Wearables