Puma’s first ever smartwatch takes Fossil into sporty territory

Fossil is continuing to take on the smartwatch market with an interestingly sporty partner in tow… Spoiler alert: it’s Puma. All the usual fitness features are here - activity tracking, integrated heart sensor, water resistance. But the surprise comes with all the added extras that make this a true smartwatch rather than glorified step tracker. Powering the bright 1.2in AMOLED display is a Snapdragon Wear 3100 processor, running Google’s Wear OS, along with 4GB of storage for your offline song/podcast storage needs. You’ve even got an LED flashlight, support for NFC payments, and a built-in speaker and mic. Tempted? You can pick one up in November for an Apple Watch-beating £269.