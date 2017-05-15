This Pokémon watch is tougher than Mewtwo

There are many steps to becoming a Pokémon Master. Besides being deft with a Pokéball and having a Pikachu or two stashed for swift dispatch, time-keeping is key. After all, you can’t win a career-defining duel if you’re late to the party. If you’ve £200,000 under your cap, pick up this technicolour ticker for Pokémon-themed timeliness. A cast of well-known characters grace the enamel facade, set-off by subtle detailing - including blue and yellow stitching, a Pikachu oscillating weight and laser engravings round the back - all protected by a 48mm steel case and sapphire crystal. It’s rarer than a Zapdos, mind, as only one has been made.