Limited-edition Hublot Big Bang is a smartwatch fit for the Premier League

Nobody grows up wanting to be Mike Dean, but if you’ve ever had the urge to live more like a Premier League referee, Hublot’s new Big Bang e Premier League smartwatch (£4300) could be just the ticket. The Wear OS watch comes with an exclusive app and special Match Mode that alerts you to everything from goals and substitutions, to VAR decisions and the amount of time added on, which is much better than carrying yellow cards around to show to people who jump the self-checkout queue in the supermarket. Powered by a Snapdragon Wear 3100 processor, with a 1.2in 327ppi AMOLED display and 1GB of RAM, the 300mAh battery will only last a Super Sunday, but the titanium case and purple strap make sure you’re always on brand (with the Premier League, not Prince). With just over 500 players in the Prem and only 200 watches being made there won’t be enough to go round, but considering the average top-flight player makes enough in a day to buy two of them, they’re probably not quite fancy enough for the likes of Sergio Aguero, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang or, er, Phil Jones anyway.