Casio’s Pro Trek WSD-F30 is a rugged smartwatch that lasts up to 30 days on a single charge

The latest entry in Casio’s Pro Trek series is narrower and thinner than its predecessor; but, let’s face it: you’re not going for sleek with these chunky beauties. Instead, the WSD-F30 ($549, available late January 2019) is for people living in their own action movie, hanging off of mountains, diving into bodies of water, and yet still wanting to know the time. The WSD-F30 is waterproof to 50m, MIL-STD–810-certified, runs Google Wear OS, and includes Casio’s mapping solution that downloads colour maps directly to the watch. Extend Mode can boost standard 36-hour usage on a single charge to three days, flipping between the 390px OLED and monochrome LCD on the 1.2-inch dual-layer display. Lost in the woods? Then fire up Multi Timepiece Mode, which ditches the maps but retains timekeeping and sensors – including a compass for finding your way home.