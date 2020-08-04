Aipower Wearbuds Pro combine true wireless buds with a fitness band

It’s difficult to lose track of where your earbuds are when they’re stuck in your lugs, but do you ever put the case down somewhere and totally forget where it is? That’s not going to be a problem with Aipower’s Wearbuds Pro (from £71). When not in your ears they dock with a wearable fitness band for charging so they’ll always be on, er, wrist when you need them. The band has a heart-rate sensor and seven-axis accelerometer built-in, plus a 262k colour display to show notifications from your phone, while the buds use Bluetooth 5.0 and support aptX playback. If it seems like a bizarre proposition to you, you’re not alone, but if you’re onboard you can put your money where your mouth is over on Indiegogo now.