The Adidas GMR is a smart insole that'll boost both your FIFA and Sunday league credentials

Adidas has launched a new tech-stuffed insole called the GMR (£29.95) that blurs the lines between virtual and real-world football. Powered by a Google-designed Jacquard Tag that slots into the insole, the GMR can measure a wearer's shot power, distance, and speed on-pitch, and can be placed in any type of footwear - so don't worry if you don't have any footie boots. The GMR will use the information and stats it gathers to unlock exclusive in-game rewards in FIFA Mobile Ultimate Team, letting players boost their overall rating by unleashing their inner Lionel Messi and completing real-world challenges and hitting long-term milestones. It's a neat idea that should help you boss it on FIFA and hopefully avoid the hairdryer treatment at your next Sunday league kickabout.