Ultrahuman’s debut fitness tracker monitors your body from your finger

Keen to keep an eye on your health, but don’t fancy strapping up to a fitness tracker? Ultrahuman’s debut tracker, the Air, takes a more pint-sized approach, monitoring your body stats from your digits. The smart ring tracks your workouts, monitors your sleep, and even keeps an eye on your nutrition – all in a small and sleek accessory that even looks the part.

By far the biggest selling point of Ultrahuman’s ring-based tracker is the slim and lightweight design. Rather than strapping a beefy watch around your wrist, the Air sits on your finger, out of sight and out of mind. The smooth inner shell keeps the ring sitting comfortably, and the black titanium coating keeps it looking sharp. Despite weighing just 2.4 grams, the titanium coating keeps the ring durable. Plus, it’s even rated up 100 metres in water. Ultrahuman rates the Air for up to six days of battery before you have to pop it back on charge.

But what does this smart ring do? Ultrahuman’s Air comes into its own with sleep tracking. It monitors your sleep duration, resting HR, and restfulness to give you an overview of your sleep stages and an Index score. There’s also a Circadian Phase Alignment feature, that’ll nudge you when it’s time to get some sunlight for a better night’s sleep.

While you’re wearing the ring, it’ll also track your movements and workouts. You can see calorie burn, how active you’ve been, and a Recovery Score that lets you keep an eye on how your body is working. Plus, the Air ring syncs perfectly with Ultrahuman’s M1 glucose monitor for detailed nutrition tracking. Since the smart ring ditches a screen for a more compact tracker, you’ll see all this data sync back to the companion app on your smartphone.

Ready to slip Ultrahuman’s health tracking ring onto your finger? The Ultrahuman Air is available to order directly from the fledgling brand. It’ll set you back $349/£280/€325, which is comparable to the competing Oura Ring. Currently, orders are taking around four weeks to ship. You’ll need a smartphone running at least Android 6 or iOS 15 to use the ring and its companion app.