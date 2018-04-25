Toshiba arms its X98 OLED series with Alexa support and future-proofed HDR

To OLED or not to OLED: that’s been the question facing every new telly buyer last year and this, with price being the biggest concern. Toshiba’s X98 definitely won’t be inexpensive, but it’s likely to be one of the cheapest options out there. So what do you get for that currently undetermined amount of money? A near full house of HDR standards for starters, with HDR10, Dolby Vision and Hybrid Log Gamma (HLG) all supported, making it fully future-proofed. Available in 55” and 65” variants, it’s a thin, slick-looking set with barely there bezels, and on the audio front you've got speakers and an integrated subwoofer co-developed by Onkyo. Toshiba is introducing a new OS called Smart Portal, which is designed to make switching between content and various inputs quick and intuitive, while Alexa integration means anyone with an Echo device can control the TV with voice commands. We await news on the all-important p-word.