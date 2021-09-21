Roku Streaming Stick 4K brings Dolby Vision to your movie nights

Want to give your eyeballs a treat next time you're firing up Netflix? Roku given its chewing gum-sized Streaming Stick range an update, making the new Roku Streaming Stick 4K (£49.99, on sale October 2021) the first model of its type to stream HDR video. Not only that, but the Streaming Stick 4K is the first Roku streamer ever to offer the Dolby Vision flavour of HDR (alongside HDR10+), so bung it in the back of your Dolby Vision-equipped TV and you should really see those colours pop. It also supports 4K streaming (obviously), while there’s great news for impatient binge-watchers: Roku claims the new quad core processor and wireless receiver result in a 30 percent boost to boot-up time and twice the Wi-Fi speed. Wait no more!