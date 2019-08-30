News
Redmi's first ever smart TV is a 70in behemoth
Smarty pants
Chinese smartphone and laptop brand Redmi, owned by tech giant Xiaomi, has just launched its first ever smart TV. As you might've guessed, it's called the Redmi TV ($530), and it's a 70in behemoth that sports a 4K display and a slick minimalist design. The gargantuan gogglebox is powered by a 6th Gen Amlogic processor with 14 image-enhancing technologies, and apparently also packs an "enhanced audio system." A 64-bit octacore processor with 2GB RAM and 16GB of storage will keep all of that tech whirring away, while 2.5G/5G dual-band WiFi should help with any connectivity woes. The Redmi TV is currently available for pre-order in China, but hopefully it eventually embarks upon a worldwide tour.
