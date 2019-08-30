Redmi's first ever smart TV is a 70in behemoth

Chinese smartphone and laptop brand Redmi, owned by tech giant Xiaomi, has just launched its first ever smart TV. As you might've guessed, it's called the Redmi TV ($530), and it's a 70in behemoth that sports a 4K display and a slick minimalist design. The gargantuan gogglebox is powered by a 6th Gen Amlogic processor with 14 image-enhancing technologies, and apparently also packs an "enhanced audio system." A 64-bit octacore processor with 2GB RAM and 16GB of storage will keep all of that tech whirring away, while 2.5G/5G dual-band WiFi should help with any connectivity woes. The Redmi TV is currently available for pre-order in China, but hopefully it eventually embarks upon a worldwide tour.