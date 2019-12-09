Nokia is getting ready to launch its first ever Smart TV

World famous brick merchant Nokia is briefly pivoting away from mobiles to launch its first ever Smart TV, and has graciously given Indian retailer Flipkart the rights to use its brand on a new intelligent gogglebox simply dubbed the Nokia Smart TV ($589). The 55in television features a 4K LED display with a wide colour gamut and intelligent dimming for "life-like picture quality," and also boasts a TruSurround Sound and Dolby Audio speaker system provided by the folks over at JBL. The (almost) bezel-less screen is powered by a quad-core processor and runs on Android 9.0 with built-in Chromecast, meaning it should be every bit as smart as the name suggests. Unfortunately, the Nokia Smart TV is only due to launch in India at the moment, so keep your fingers crossed for a proper international launch in the future.