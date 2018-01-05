LG’s first 4K projector will give you a whopping 150 inches of screen

What if you could have a cinema-rivalling experience from the comfort of your sofa, without the chattering teenagers, virtually adhesive floors and towering heads blocking your view? If you can find a place for LG’s new HU80KA projector in your living room, you’re pretty much there. The tech giant’s first 4K UHD projector will beam a 150in picture onto your vacant wall, despite being - according to LG - half the size of competing devices and less of an attack on your bank balance. With an output of 2,500 lumens, it’s LG’s brightest projector yet, and you can rely on HDR 10 support for eye-popping colour. There are two 7W speakers built in, and the projector can be placed on the floor or hung from the ceiling. If you opt for the latter, though, maybe avoid inviting any basketball players over for a film night. It’s bound to end in bumps. We await pricing.