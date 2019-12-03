Denon’s DHT-S216 soundbar is here to boost your new Black Friday TV

So you just bought a fancy new skinny telly on Black Friday and you’re pretty pleased with it, right? But you’re also pretending not to be disappointed that the speakers sound like they’re made out of wet cardboard, aren’t you? Unfortunately, Denon’s DHT-S216 soundbar (£199) has arrived just too late to be discounted, but for a very reasonable price you still get a pair of 3in down-firing subwoofers, dual mid-range drivers and two 1in tweeters, with DTS Virtual:X 3D audio technology to make it sound much bigger than its 6cm height would suggest. It’s got HDMI, optical and aux inputs so you’ll be able to get the sound into it however you want, plus with Bluetooth onboard it’ll step in when you need to play something from your phone out loud as well – because the speakers on those are rubbish too.