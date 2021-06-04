BT's TV Box Pro features 4K HDR, Dolby Atmos and 600 hours of recordings

The curtain may have come down on most of BT Sport's marquee offerings for the summer close season, but that hasn't stopped its parent company from unveiling a brand new BT TV Box Pro with 4K HDR, Dolby Atmos and up to 600 hours of recordings. It's a sleek looking set-top box of tricks offering an enhanced image-based user interface, promising a more intuitive experience for new and existing customers – and of course BT TV offers more than just sport, with plenty of shows and films available. Initially available to customers taking out BT TV’s VIP package, the box includes 1TB of storage – double the capacity of the previous BT TV box – and four tuners so users can record up to three shows at once while watching a fourth simultaneously. A Bluetooth remote promises a quicker, smoother experience and allows the box to be stored out of sight. The BT TV Box Pro comes with integrated search, plus pause, rewind and record functionality, and although it'll require a wired connection to begin with, the box will become Wi-Fi capable with an update coming later in the year – hopefully in time for the start of the Premier League. Until then, you can enjoy a well earned break from Steve McManaman. As well as the new set-top box, BT has also completed a roll out a new enhanced user interface. A new homepage showcases content in an image-led view while the unified search function is said to be easier to find. Viewers can search across all apps and live TV and pick up from where they left off, with a more visual 'My TV' section, giving access to recordings and on-demand watchlist where you can continue watching content.