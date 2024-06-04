This Asus AI laptop is made from something no other laptop uses

AI is getting baked right into hardware now. Microsoft announced it’s partnering with the best laptop brands for Copilot+ AI machines. And this new Asus machine is part of the new AI laptop crop. But the Zenbook S 16 has something else that makes it stand out – it’s made from a new material that combines ceramic and aluminium.

Asus’ new Zenbook S 16 AI laptop is a sleek masterpiece – it crams AI into a stylish and ultra-slim design. But what really sets this machine apart is its use of Ceraluminum. It’s a new material that blends the strength of aluminium with the tactile warmth of ceramic. Imagine holding a laptop that feels both robust and luxuriously smooth.

Under the hood, this 1.1 cm-thin Zenbook S 16 packs a punch with the latest AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 processor, promising up to 28W TDP and 50 TOPS of AI prowess. It comes loaded with up to 32GB of LPDDR5x RAM and a blazing fast 2TB PCIe 4.0 x4 SSD. This laptop manages to stay cool and quiet thanks to an advanced 3D vapour-chamber cooling system. And let’s not forget the CNC-machined geometric grille design that not only looks cool but helps with airflow and keeps the dust bunnies at bay.

The Zenbook S 16 is not just impressive inside, though. The 16-inch 3K display with a 120Hz refresh rate and NanoEdge bezels is designed to make your Netflix binges as immersive as possible. Toss in a six-speaker sound system and Dolby Atmos, and you’ve got yourself a mobile cinema experience. The Zenbook S 16 comes with Copilot, Microsoft’s AI buddy. You get features like an AI-enhanced FHD AiSense IR camera for crisp, clear video calls or AI Noise Cancellation to keep your conference calls free from background chaos.

But Asus didn’t stop with just one gem. The brand rolled out a whole slew of AI-powered laptops. The ProArt P16, PX13, and PZ13 are here to make creators drool with their power-packed specs and creative-friendly features. For the gamers, the TUF Gaming A14 and A16 are primed to deliver top-notch performance with their AI capabilities and beefy GPUs. And for those who want a bit of everything, the Vivobook S 15 is stepping up as the first Copilot+ PC from Asus.

So, how much will this new Zenbook S 16 set you back? The base model starts at a cool $1399/£1099/€1299. It’s available for pre-order now directly from Asus, so you can be one of the first to flaunt this sleek piece of tech.

