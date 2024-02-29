This affordable Lenco turntable will have your whistle posse making some noise

If imitation really is the sincerest form of flattery, Technics should be very honoured by the existence of Lenco L-3810 turntable.

Resembling a tribute act to the legendary SL1210, Lenco’s own direct-drive deck looks ideal for budding DJs on a budget, with pitch controls, a Technics cosplay tonearm, and weighty build to stop your records skipping when you drop a massive banger.

It’s also got a built-in phono stage and USB connectivity, so it’s capable of soundtracking the afters or ripping your collection of rare turbo-folk white labels to a Mac or PC as well. The bundled cartridge is an Audio Technica AT-3600, so it should pick up plenty of lovely detail and deliver that lovely warm vinyl sound straight down your listening gear.

It supports 33⅓ and 45 RPM playback speeds, but the most important number for many people will be this one: £279, which is what the Lenco L-3810 will set you back in either grey or white. Do you take requests?

Tom Wiggins Contributor About Stuff's second Tom has been writing for the magazine and website since 2006, when smartphones were only for massive nerds and you could say “Alexa” out loud without a robot answering. Over the years he’s written about everything from MP3s to NFTs, played FIFA with Trent Alexander-Arnold, and amassed a really quite impressive collection of USB sticks. Areas of expertise A bit of everything but definitely not cameras.